Yuba City K9 is excited to host the 2nd Annual K9 Trials and Public Safety event. Law enforcement agencies from all over the state will compete in a K9 competition.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9 AM – 4 PM

Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds

442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, California 95991

FREE