A delegation of 325 business and city leaders from the Greater Sacramento region began the 49th annual Capitol-to-Capitol program on Friday, flying out to Washington, D.C.

Capitol-to-Capitol is the largest business advocacy delegation of its kind, which includes 68 elected officials, representing six counties and 22 different cities.

The priorities for the 2019 program include regulatory reform, addressing barriers to talent, coordinated response to catastrophic incidents, and investment in infrastructure.