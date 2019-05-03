After Terrorist Attack in Manchester, Fans Must Have Clear Bags to Attend Ariana Grande Concerts

Watch Charmaine Nero’s report tonight on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

SACRAMENTO — Fans of Ariana Grande came prepared with plastic bags, and clear handbags to the Golden 1 Center Friday night for the pop star’s concert.

Many fans say they knew months before that security measures at the show would be more strict.

“I’ve been an Ariana fan since her debut for “Yours Truly,” said Tyriise Salas.

Eager Ariana Grande fans decked out in shirts bearing the image of the star, lined the arena as they patiently waited to get inside.

“It’s been a long time waiting; this is my first time seeing her,” Naomi Ruvalcaba said.

Many, like Julissa Jairegui and her friends, have been loyal fans of the “Thank U, Next” singer since “forever,” Jairegui said.

They didn’t hesitate when they found out about a new requirement at the singer’s concerts requiring that items be carried in a clear plastic bag.

Ticket holders received emails notifying them of the clear bag requirement.

And if fans didn’t come prepared, they were required to buy a bag.

“It’s $8 so, I was like OK why not,” Jairegui said.

The heightened security measures come after 22 people were killed and hundreds more injured back in 2017 during a terrorist attack at the singer’s concert in Manchester, England.

“When I found out about what happened in Manchester, the bombings, it really made me sad,” Ruvalcaba said.

The attack prompted stricter safety measures for all locations on the singer’s Sweetener World Tour, with Golden 1 Center agreeing to Live Nation’s guidelines.

“It’s good to be safe,” Salas said.