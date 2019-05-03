Capitol-to-Capitol Delegation Heads to D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Bright and early in Sacramento, the second wave of delegates headed out from the capital of California to the capital of the United States.

"It's the biggest trip of this kind in the country and there’s nothing better than having your local community representatives your local elected officials all getting together and advocating," Metro Chamber board member Ed Manning said.

This is the 49th year for the Capitol to Capitol program. Nearly 400 people from business, nonprofit and government backgrounds across Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter and El Dorado counties will be in Washington D.C. to advocate for local issues, all coordinated by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

"You will engage with members of Congress and members of the administration that are able to move the dial and really improve the quality of life in Sacramento," Manning said.

Babs Sandeen is a West Sacramento City Council member and the executive director of the Yolo Community Foundation who has served as chair of the Capitol to Capitol program in the past. She has seen the work done in Washington translate to results at home.

"I'm on the flood protection team and we've brought back dollars for our programs to strengthen the flood protection in the region and that is a huge, huge win for the region," Sandeen said.

This year's Capitol-to-Capitol program comes a time when some of California’s agenda is at odds with the national agenda.

"The chamber believes universal health care, so getting, first, children insured and covered then the rest of our population," Rick Heron, participating on behalf of Western Health Advantage, told FOX40.

Heron says advocating to fund those efforts can be tricky.

"It is an interesting conversation at times," he said.

But he says this gives an opportunity to show what California does right

"We really advocate and highlight the fact that California and our current healthcare system is doing it better than most," Heron said.