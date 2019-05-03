Folsom Brothers Raise Money for Oak Park Little League

OAK PARK — The thrill of helping your team clinch it all is something the Davis brothers have enjoyed since they were four and six.

They’ve learned acceptance over the years.

“The team.. they encourage you. They let you know that it’s OK if you strike out.” said Judah Davis.

As for one of the things E.J, says baseball has taught him?

“For sure fairness…. I think.”

That’s why when he and his brother learned from their dad, that some kids 22 miles from their Folsom home were facing great challenges to just stay in the game…they wanted to do something.

“Figure out some sort of way to give back to the community. And so we brainstormed a little bit, thought of different ideas,” said E.J.

All of it…building on what the boys have seen their parents do their whole lives like at Starbucks.

“We usually pay for the person behind and start like a trend,” said Judah.

The Davis brothers wanted to level the playing field for one of the teams in Oak Park Little League.

Some teams can’t fill the normal roster of 12 players because families can’t commute to available practice fields.

Enter the BowNet idea.

“For me the BowNet is an easy way to practice at home instead of having to go out,” said E.J.

The boys decided they wanted to gift each member of a team with BowNets and tees.

The devices let wanna-be big leaguers hit to their hearts’ content in a confined space.

At $150 a pop, the goal is to raise money to buy 10 sets.

And just like hard work on the field – perfecting short stop for example – it’s been hard work it’s been hard work raising money.

Their GoFundMe campaign has only picked up $260 dollars in the last month.

They’re trying to spread the word to bring home an improved reality for kids they feel should have the same opportunities they do – regardless of zip code.

“These kids are just gonna have huge smiles on their faces and that’s something cool to see,” said E.J.

The Davis brothers are very hopeful they’ll be able to raise enough surprise one Oak Park team with their gift.

Bases Loaded of Rancho Cordova has jumped on board to get them the best price for the BowNets.

Anything brought in above the cost of the BowNets will be used to treat the gifted team to a trip to a River Cats game!!!