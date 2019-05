Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is at the scene of a deadly shooting in Oak Park.

The shooting happened in the area of 3400 10th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

When authorities arrived, the located a man with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no information about the shooting suspect has been released.

Stay wit FOX40 for updates on this developing story.