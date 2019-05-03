Rocklin Parents Protest Approved LGBT Curriculum by Keeping Children Out of School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Parents objecting to a Rocklin School District Board decision to include a curriculum in the early grades touting the achievements of LGBT people did not allow their children to go to class Friday in protest. They say at least 700 students stayed home in the 12,000 student district.

A heated Board meeting on Wednesday resulted in a 3-2 vote to include a curriculum approved by the state law that seeks to introduce more inclusiveness in school teachings.

But parents say young children are not ready for discussions that may confuse them and that parents, not the district, know the maturity level of their kids the best.

They offered a compromise to introduce the study materials after the fifth grade as some other school districts have done. But a legal opinion by district counsel said that wasn't possible.

District attendance figures weren't immediately announced but district officials did expect to lose some state attendance funding and lamented the lost day of instruction for some students.

It says that the curriculum will be tweaked to take into account some concerns raised by parents but some parents suspect that the decision was predetermined.

Some say they will know of parents signing up their kids for home schooling and charger schools or private school. More can be learned from a website established to educate parents who are not aware of the board decision at informedparentsrocklin.org.