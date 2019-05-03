Sister of Missing Oakdale Woman Says She Just Wants to Know Where She is, “Good or Bad”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKDALE -- A desperate search is underway for an Oakdale woman who has been missing for over a month.

Shantelle Willison is hoping to find her sister Jessica who was last seen on March 17th.

“I just want to know where my sister is… you know…. good or bad,” Willison said during a phone interview. “I’m worried about her… she’s never out of contact with me. Ever.”

Willison says her sister left her car in Redding to be picked up by family members, but she hasn’t been heard from since.

Now, the Oakdale Police Department is on the case.

Friend and landlord Suzette Morey says her disappearance is out of character.

“Not like her to just up and leave without telling somebody,” Morey said.

Willison says the day before her sister went missing, Jessica’s ex- boyfriend, along with some of his friends, had showed up to her work.

She says her sister had a restraining order against her ex.

“[He] had like, accosted her car, hitting on it, yelling, trying to get her to get out of the car,” Willison explained.

Morey says he was “messaging family and friends and saying [Jessica is] crazy and she’s not, she’s a good person.”

Willison says a woman had also sent Jessica a threat.

Willison says because of the incident, Jessica’s bosses let her leave work early and Morey says in the middle of the night, her friend packed up and left her dog, Buddy behind.

“I don’t know where her mindset was when she left but I do know she wasn’t herself,” Morey said.