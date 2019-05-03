Walk to Raise Mental Health Awareness

Posted 1:26 PM, May 3, 2019


NAMI Sacramento, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, supports, educates and advocates for people living with mental illness and the family and friends of those living with mental illness. Our NAMIWalks is part fundraiser, part public awareness and community building event. Join us for a fun morning in the park, supporting local mental health services for the individuals and families who need them.

More info:
10th Annual NAMIWalks
Saturday, May 4th
William Land Park
NamiWalks.Org/NorthernCalifornia
Facebook: @NorthernCaliforniaNamiWalks

