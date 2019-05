Walk to Raise Mental Health Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAMI Sacramento, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, supports, educates and advocates for people living with mental illness and the family and friends of those living with mental illness. Our NAMIWalks is part fundraiser, part public awareness and community building event. Join us for a fun morning in the park, supporting local mental health services for the individuals and families who need them.10th Annual NAMIWalksSaturday, May 4thWilliam Land ParkFacebook: @NorthernCaliforniaNamiWalks