This morning at 6:45 on FOX40 News, Pedro and Mae will talk to Michele Steinberg, Wildfire Division Director, National Fire Protection Association, about Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.

Last year, our region was severely impacted by deadly wildfires and wildfires continue to be a significant threat not only to lives and land here — but across the nation.

According to NFPA, close to 19 million acres burned in the last two years and wildfires continue to be a significant threat to lives and property in almost every state.

Saturday, May 4 is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day and research shows risks can be reduced when residents take just a little time to prepare.

NFPA’s research found that in 2017, nearly half of the $23 billion in direct property damage caused by fires in the U.S. was attributable to the Northern California wildfires alone; and the 2018 California wildfires broke records in terms of home destruction and loss of lives.

Research shows risks can be lessened when residents invest time to prepare their homes and landscaping to reduce the damage caused by embers during a wildfire.

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is a great opportunity for homeowners to review and plan for projects that need to be done within their property’s home ignition zones:

In the Immediate Zone (0 to 5’ around the home): Starting with your home is the best way to safeguard your immediate area. The roof and gutters should be cleared of dead leaves, debris and pine needles.

In the Intermediate Zone (5 to 30’ around the home): Break up fire’s path with hardscaping features like driveways, walkways/paths and patios.

In the Extended Zone (30-100 feet around the home): Remove vegetation adjacent to storage sheds or other outbuildings within this extended area – as they can quickly catch fire.

In the Community: spread the word and encourage neighbors to get involved!