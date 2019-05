STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department confirms multiple people are being transported to a hospital after being shot near March Lane and Holiday Drive Saturday night.

Stockton Police Spokesman Joe Silva says at least five people were shot with two currently in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for more details as they become available.

SPD is investigating a shooting in the area of March Ln / Holiday Dr where 5 people were shot. All 5 were transported to the hospital. 2 victims are in critical condition. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/W3mAx7C5zR — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 5, 2019