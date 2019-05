STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Castle Oaks Drive and Marlboro Court.

The person involved in the shooting is currently in the hospital in an unknown condition.

According to Stockton Police, the officers involved in the shooting are “ok.”

At this time, it is not known what led up to the shooting.

SPD is investigating an officer-involved-shooting in the area of Castle Oaks Dr/Marlboro Ct. The involved officers are ok. The suspect is currently at the hospital, unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/GbcCV695aP — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 4, 2019