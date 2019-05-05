A Man is in Critical Condition after Being Attacked and Left Unconscious in Stockton, Authorities Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Several people came home to crime scene tape and police cars blocking off parts of Auto Avenue in Stockton Sunday afternoon.

Many residents say that, with all the recent violence, this latest attack leaves them on edge.

"It's very scary," said Marivel Saenz.

Saenz has called Auto Avenue home for most of her life.

"I've been living here since I was 6 years old, it's very quiet, very nice community," she said.

However, on her way, she found out a man was attacked just feet away from her front door.

"I was getting messages on Facebook, people asking ‘what's going on in your neighborhood,’" Saenz explained. "I came home, and they told me that there was police and it was taped off."

San Joaquin County deputies say they received calls saying people were out in the middle of the street fighting just after 12 p.m. and that one person may have been armed with a stick.

"When deputies arrived on scene, they found metal objects,” said Andrea Lopez spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sherriff’s Office. “It could have been a piece of metal that had been used.”

Deputies say they found a man lying in the street unconscious.

"Our victim is a white male and he's in his 50's," Lopez said.

Three other people at the scene were taken into custody and are being questioned by authorities.

police are urging witnesses to come forward.

"If you see something, say something," Lopez stated.

Saenz is hoping the violence inching closer to her home comes to an end.

"It's getting scary to even go out anymore because you don't know what's going to happen," she said.

Police say the victim is still in critical condition, but he is alert.

If you have any information about this attack, you are asked to contact deputies.