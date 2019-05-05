Major Collision Leaves Cars Flipped and Mangled in Modesto, One Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Car parts and mangled metal were sent flying after two vehicles plowed into each other, causing a rollover-crash on a busy Modesto road on Sunday.

Adelle Tiner says she had just gotten off the bus and was on her way home when she witnessed the aftermath of the violent collision on McHenry Avenue and Lee Street.

“One car completely flipped over. The axle was hanging off by a tree. The tree was holding it up and there was a car or truck that was flipped by its side,” she said.

Tiner says she watched as people ran out of neighboring businesses and jump into action to help.

“They just all came out and like swarmed [butted to] like a gathering of ‘OK let’s help,’” Tiner said.

Witnesses say it was good to see the community coming together to help those in need before first responders had even arrived.

Some witnesses say gym goers from Old Skool Iron helped lift one of the vehicles to free someone who was trapped inside.

“There was a few people that was trying very hard to get the person that was from the truck that was literally upside down out of the truck. So, they were all tying to help out,” Tiner explained.

According to Modesto police, one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“When I showed up there was people doing CPR on him before the ambulance and everybody came,” Tiner said.

Police say two others, including a child suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Witnesses say from looking at the wreckage, it's a miracle no one died.

“I’ve seen car accidents, don’t get me wrong, I did but not that bad,” Tiner stated.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.