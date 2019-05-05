Police: Drunken Driver Crashes Into Home and Kills Three, 11-Year-Old Hospitalized with Major Injuries

Watch Jessica Mensch’s report on FOX40 News at 5 p.m.

KNIGHTS LANDING – The California Highway Patrol says a drunken driver, traveling northbound on State Road 113 in Knights Landing Saturday night, veered off the road and barreled into a family’s home just before 10 p.m.

The CHP identified the driver as Ismael Huazo-Jardinez and say he was speeding in a Chevy truck.

The truly heartbreaking part is that the suspect killed three of those family members while they were asleep in their beds. The only survivor is a young girl who is in the hospital with major injuries, authorities say.

Her mother, father and 10-year-old brother were all killed.

Now, mangled metal and splintered wood are all that’s left of the family’s trailer.

“The roof is all the way over there just flipped over,” said Brian Nunez.

And all that’s left of that family is an 11-year-old girl struggling to stay alive.

“Those who are drinking and driving, you have got to stop. Look at what you are doing to people. And all you do is wake up with a damn hangover,” said neighbor Debra Franklin. “You are destroying families.”

“He’s facing three counts of vehicular manslaughter as well as DUI,” said Officer David Hernandez, California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter.

The suspect is now in the Sutter County Jail; his bail is set at $100,000.

But neighbors say it brings them little comfort since their friends are gone.

“I met them when we were little kids. Very little,” Nunez said.

Thirteen-year-old Brian Nunez lives next door. The kids were his friends.

“I played with them. It’s horrible that this happened,” he said.

Now, he’s praying for the only survivor.

And neighbors like Franklin are calling for safety measures like guard rails and signs to be put up along the road, so no other family has to go through this.

“It’s got to stop. Whoever is in charge of this highway you need to do something about it,” Franklin stated. “Because there’s speeding and there’s no way to protect the people who live here.”