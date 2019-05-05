Sacramento Region Leaders Meet in Washington for Capitol-to-Capitol Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Capitol-to-Capitol program is happening now in Washington D.C. where a large delegation from the Sacramento area is there working to win funding and resources from congress for a number of different needs in our region.

Whether it’s wildfire prevention, to securing water during droughts to developing our downtowns -- the challenges the Sacramento region faces are about as diverse as its population. That’s what Capitol-to-Capitol is about. Bringing hundreds of people from the region to Washington D.C, to work together in teams trying to solve those issues while trying to get members of congress to help and do their part.”

It was cloudy over the nation’s capital Sunday but the airplanes came in from Sacramento full of people who were clear-eyed and ready to work for the collective good of the region.

With 330 people attending from all over the nation, Capitol-to-Capitol is the largest delegation from any region to come to Washington D.C. and lobby members of congress. And they’re here for one common goal, f bettering greater Sacramento.

“I think there’s something very unique when you can speak with one voice representing largely the entire stake holder community,” Jim Alves said.

Alves is the economic development manager at SMUD and is part of the Capitol-to-Capitol team dedicated to developing our local tourism industry by working to attract and build more hotels.

“This is the one time of year we come back and focus on things that have collective impact for the whole region,” he explained.

“I’ve already had an opportunity to meet with my colleagues in Sutter County, Yuba County and Sacramento County,” said Bonnie Gore, Placer County Supervisor.

But, more than just a chance to address members of congress, Gore says the Capitol-to-Capitol program is an opportunity to network with counterparts in the region.

“We’re here to advocate but we’re also here to build relationships so we can work much better together when we get home,” Gore said.

From issues like homelessness, to improving water and air quality, to making sure our rural farmers have internet and cell service to, these teams are gearing up to be heard—and have an impact.

Those teams met for the first time Sunday. They’ll be meeting with members of congress throughout the week. FOX40 will continue to over the event and let you know of all the developments from Washington as they happen.