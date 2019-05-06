Go
Search
Replay:
Studio40 Live
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
64°
64°
Low
51°
High
72°
Tue
52°
76°
Wed
55°
82°
Thu
54°
83°
See complete forecast
BTW
Posted 1:31 PM, May 6, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:42PM, May 6, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
3-Year-Old Girl Dies in Burning Car with Doors Chained Shut; Father in Custody
Police: Drunken Driver Crashes Into Home and Kills Three, 11-Year-Old Hospitalized with Major Injuries
5 Shot Outside Stockton Shopping Center, 1 Dead
Rocklin Parents Protest Approved LGBT Curriculum by Keeping Children Out of School
Latest News
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Feast at the Fox
‘It’s in the Bag’ Fundraiser
May is Bike Month!
Studio40 LIVE
Thanks for Everything Super Producer Sara
Studio40 LIVE
Welcome Back Gary!
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.