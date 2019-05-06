Capitol-to-Capitol: Dignity Health VP Laurie Harting

Posted 1:10 PM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, May 6, 2019

As part of FOX40's ongoing Capitol-to-Capitol coverage, Joe Khalil sits down with Dignity Health's Senior Vice President of Operations Laurie Harting.

Harting discusses the importance of the Capitol-to-Capitol program and how it can help healthcare providers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.