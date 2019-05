PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a man missing near the Mineral Bar Campground has been recovered.

Deputies responded to the area Saturday after reports of a flipped raft in the river. Emergency responders found and rescued a woman, but the man from the raft had disappeared.

Officials say the man’s body was found the following day downstream in the upper Lake Clementine area.

The man was identified as 56-year-old David Wayne Johnson.