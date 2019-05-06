Ninth Dead Whale Found in San Francisco Bay Area

SAUSALITO (AP) — Marine mammal experts are concerned about the death of a gray whale that washed ashore in San Francisco.

The whale found Monday on Ocean Beach was the ninth discovered in the San Francisco Bay Area since March.

The Marine Mammal Center plans a necropsy to determine what killed the animal.

1/2: The Marine Mammal Center confirms a dead gray whale washed ashore early this morning at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Our scientists & partners plan to perform a necropsy, or animal autopsy, tomorrow in an attempt to determine the cause of death. 📸 Credit Sarah Maria Curran pic.twitter.com/6sDhSnhz8H — The Marine Mammal Center (@TMMC) May 6, 2019

2/2: We are committed to performing these investigations w/our partners to find long-term solutions to help prevent these incidents in the future. The length, age & sex of the gray whale is currently unknown. The Center has previously performed 8 gray whale necropsies this year. — The Marine Mammal Center (@TMMC) May 6, 2019

The center says four previous whales died from malnutrition and three were struck by ships. The cause of death for another hasn’t been determined.

But the center says biologists have spotted gray whales in poor condition during this year’s annual migration from Mexico to Alaska. They suspect some are having trouble finding enough to eat as warming ocean conditions cause changes to their food supplies, which can range from krill and small shrimp-like animals to small fish.