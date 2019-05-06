Redding Police Search for Young Man Filmed Kicking Homeless Person

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDDING -- Redding police are looking for a young man who was filmed kicking a homeless person.

On Monday, the Redding Police Department posted a cell phone video of the juvenile kicking a homeless person lying on the ground. The video was later removed "due to the age of the suspect," according to the police department.

Investigators are now searching for the assailant captured in the video and the homeless person. They are working with homeless advocates and have contacted local hospitals to uncover the identity of the victim.

If you have any information about the attack you are asked to call the police department at 530-225-4200.