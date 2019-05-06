Report: Nature in Worst Shape in Human History

NEW YORK — Scientists say nature is in more trouble now than at any other time in human history, with extinction looming over 1 million species of plants and animals.

That’s the key finding of the United Nations’ first comprehensive report on biodiversity.

The report was released Monday and says species are being lost at a rate tens or hundreds of times faster than in the past. More than half a million species on land lack sufficient habitat for long-term survival and are likely to go extinct, maybe within decades. The oceans are not any better off.

Researchers say the problem traces back to humanity but it’s not too late to fix it.

Conservation scientists from around the world convened in Paris to issue the report, which exceeded 1,000 pages.