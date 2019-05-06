Stockton Man Critically Wounded in Late Sunday Shooting

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton say a man was critically wounded in a shooting late Sunday night.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight on Acapulco Way, near Ponce de Leon Avenue, according to police.

Sunday’s shooting came at the end of a particularly violent weekend in the city. Late Saturday morning, police shot a man they say was acting “erratically” with a baseball bat near March Lane. The man was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Hours later, one man was killed and four others were hurt in a shooting near March Lane and Holiday Drive. Investigators say there had been another shooting in that same area last week, which was also deadly. Police believe the two shootings are related.

On Sunday, some sort of fight in the street on Auto Avenue left a man hospitalized.