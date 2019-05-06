Suspected Drunken Driver in Deadly Knights Landing Crash Posts Bail

KNIGHTS LANDING — The man accused of crashing into a family’s trailer in Knights Landing Saturday night and killing three people inside is already out of jail.

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was released after posting $300,000 bail. The California Highway Patrol had asked for a $1 million bond for the suspect but a judge denied the request and instead set his bail at $300,000.

Jose Pacheco, his wife, Ana, their 10-year-old son, Angel, and their 11-year-old daughter, Mariana, were all asleep in their beds when Huazo-Jardinez came crashing through their trailer.

The parents and the little boy died at the scene while the young girl was hospitalized in serious condition.

Investigators say Huazo-Jardinez was drunk when he veered off Highway 113.

Both parents were farmworkers in the area and worked hard to provide for their family, according to a family member.

