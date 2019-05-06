Waterford Man Dies, Girlfriend Injured after Colliding With Suspected Drunken Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A Waterford man died and his passenger was severely injured after a suspected drunken driver collided with his car.

The CHP says it happened Sunday night on the Oakdale-Waterford Highway just north of Ellenwood Road.

After attending a wedding, Edgar Gonzalez and his girlfriend, Maritza Nuño, were just five minutes away from his Waterford home when tragedy struck.

The CHP believes Lauren Cathcart was drunk when she collided head-on with the couple.

Both the suspected drunken driver and Nuño sustained major injuries.

FOX40 spoke to the heartbroken Gonzalez family, who said the UC Merced student was studying mechanical engineering. They said he was a leader who pushed everyone together.

Investigators say it is unknown at this time why Cathcart veered into Gonzalez’s lane.

Both victims and the suspect are all from Waterford.

The CHP says this is still an open investigation.