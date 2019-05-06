Watergate Hotel Seen as Inspiration for New Hotels in Sacramento Region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Since the infamous break-in at the Watergate in June of 1972, the site has evolved and the hotel is now a desired concept being eyed by other cities, including Sacramento, which is looking to fill a void in hotel options in the area.

"In Sacramento, we want to just continue to improve and do everything that we can to bring tourism in and what we’re learning here at Cap-to-Cap is that there's a lot involved in doing that," Lucy & Company President Lucy Crocker said.

As leaders in business and government from the Sacramento region took in the history, they also got an up close and personal look at what the Watergate Hotel offers. It’s described as an urban resort, appealing to the business crowd and to those who want to stop in for a weekend getaway.

"Nobody wants to drive anywhere. They want to come and stay at the one location that they want to be at, enjoy all the amenities and I think that’s what our region is striving to get to," Sacramento Commercial Properties Inc. CEO Doug Scalzi said.

Many believe that is what's needed in the capital region.

"West Sacramento has so much to gain from hotel development, specifically tax revenue and capital investment and tourism-related development," West Sacramento Mayor pro-tem Quirina Orozco said. "It's been said that for every $100 that is spent in a hotel room, a tourist might spend another $221 around the region so we really hope that that becomes a part of our city and our growth as we expand into our region."