Ceres Students Say Suspicious Man Drove Up to Them as They Walked to School

CERES — Two different students told Ceres police about a suspicious man who approached them as they were walking to school Tuesday.

The first student reported being confronted by a man in a dark green or black four-door car around 7:20 a.m. in the area of Magnolia and 10th streets. The man in the vehicle asked for directions to Ceres High School. Police say when the student gave the man directions, he told the student to get in his car and show him where the school was.

The Ceres Police Department reports the man left when the student took out a cell phone.

A similar incident occurred around the same time. Another student described how they were approached by a man in the area of East Whitmore Avenue and 9th Street.

He drove away when another vehicle pulled up behind him.

Both students described the man’s vehicle in the same way and also said the paint was peeling and sun-damaged. Police believe it may have been a Honda.

The driver was described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man in his 20s or early 30s. He had stubble and a shaved head.

On April 17, the police department says another report was made about a suspicious man in his 30s who was believed to be Hispanic and was driving an older, green, four-door Honda with a Superman logo on the back window. He had a beard and a baseball cap.

Patrols have been increased around schools in the area, according to police. If you know anything about the incidents you are asked to call the Ceres Police Department at 209-538-5713.