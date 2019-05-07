Concerts in the Park Preview: Basi Vibe

Posted 11:16 AM, May 7, 2019

Sacramento’s favorite free concert series, Concerts in the Park, continues in downtown Sacramento this Friday, May 10. Local artist Basi Vibe is in the FOX40 backyard giving us a preview of his sound.

