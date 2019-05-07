Crackdown on Sideshow Activity in San Joaquin County

STOCKTON -- The San Joaquin County Side-Show Task Force was out on patrol this past weekend.

It's a specialized group  made up of officers from the Stockton and Lodi Police Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office used to combat against sideshows.

On Sunday, between 2 p.m. and midnight the task force impounded several cars.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers focused mainly on the Dr  Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard corridor but responded to sideshow activity throughout the county.

Below are the totals for stops and arrests:

  • 81 traffic stops
  • Issued 57 citations
  • Towed 18 vehicles
  • Made 8 reckless driving arrests
  • Made 1 DUI arrest
  • Made 3 weapons arrests
  • Made 2 other misdemeanor arrests
  • Conducted 4 probation searches
  • Performed 13 modified vehicle inspections

 

