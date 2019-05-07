Crackdown on Sideshow Activity in San Joaquin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The San Joaquin County Side-Show Task Force was out on patrol this past weekend.

It's a specialized group made up of officers from the Stockton and Lodi Police Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office used to combat against sideshows.

On Sunday, between 2 p.m. and midnight the task force impounded several cars.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers focused mainly on the Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard corridor but responded to sideshow activity throughout the county.

Below are the totals for stops and arrests:

81 traffic stops

Issued 57 citations

Towed 18 vehicles

Made 8 reckless driving arrests

Made 1 DUI arrest

Made 3 weapons arrests

Made 2 other misdemeanor arrests

Conducted 4 probation searches

Performed 13 modified vehicle inspections