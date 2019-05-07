Handmade Products from Blossom Bathhouse

Posted 11:02 AM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, May 7, 2019

Martina   is outside getting a look at (and smell of) Blossom Bathhouse, a family owned and operated cosmetics company specializing in hand-crafted bath and body products featuring fresh, natural local ingredients crafted in their Oak Park studio.

