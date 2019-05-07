How You Can Help Victims of 2 Cyclones in Mozambique

Just weeks after getting hit with powerful Cyclone Idai, which left more than 700 people dead, Mozambique has been devastated again — this time with the strongest cyclone to hit the region since record-keeping began.

Cyclone Kenneth has killed dozens, destroyed thousands of homes, and displaced more than 18,000 people. The need for shelter, food, clean water and hygiene kits is overwhelming after two disasters so close together. People have lost their livelihoods with the destruction of farmland, livestock and fisheries. A huge concern is cholera, which may have impacted hundreds of people so far.

You can help support aid organizations that are on the ground, making a difference to reduce people’s suffering.

Click the “Take Action” button above or go directly to the Public Good campaign here.