Learn California History at Sac Mini-Golf in Old Sacramento

Posted 10:56 AM, May 7, 2019, by

Gary is out in Old Sacramento getting a fun history lesson at Sac Mini-Golf, located underground at a historical building. The course gives families a chance to learn about westward expansion from the Midwest to Sacramento. This pioneer-based history lesson is broken up into 18 chapters, each represented by 18 holes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.