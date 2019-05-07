Gary is out in Old Sacramento getting a fun history lesson at Sac Mini-Golf, located underground at a historical building. The course gives families a chance to learn about westward expansion from the Midwest to Sacramento. This pioneer-based history lesson is broken up into 18 chapters, each represented by 18 holes.
Learn California History at Sac Mini-Golf in Old Sacramento
