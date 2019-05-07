Local Congress Reps React to McConnell’s Comments on Mueller Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON --On the Senate floor Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared the Mueller investigation over.

But his Democratic colleagues in the House don’t agree, including California Congressman John Garamendi, D-Fairfield.

"No president can be above the law. And for Mitch McConnell to simply say, 'It's over,' and to ignore the plain language of the Mueller report, which clearly points out that there was a possible obstruction of justice, is simply an abdication of the congressional responsibilities of oversight and holding the administration, in all of its various forms including the president, accountable," Garamendi said.

Garamendi also believes Attorney General William Barr should resign over how he handled the report issued by special counsel Robert Mueller on the 2016 investigation into Russian meddling and Barr's testimony before Congress.

"It's very clear that if he didn’t lie, he came very, very close to lying," Garamendi said. "If one of my kids was acting and saying the same thing as he is, I'd say, 'Hey listen, kid, don't lie to me.'"

Garamendi's fellow California Congressman Josh Harder, D-Turlock, believes there needs to be more transparency regarding the Mueller report.

"We've got to make sure that Barr testifies, that Mueller testifies and that we have all the facts," Harder said.

Both California lawmakers also weighed in on the ongoing trade tensions with China. President Trump made threats Tuesday of imposing new tariffs if there is no trade deal by Friday.

Garamendi and Harder both agree it's a bad move and would hurt the economy at home.

"The price of walnuts has been cut in half over the last year because of this trade war," Harder said. "And so if the president thinks that raising tariffs, that inciting China as opposed to looking for a deal that can actually make sure that both sides come to the table is going to fix anything, I think he's dead wrong. And the people who are going to pay the price are our farmers in the valley."