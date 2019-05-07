Modesto Man Severely Beaten in Alley, Now in a Coma

MODESTO — A Modesto man is fighting for his life after police say he was severely beaten in broad daylight.

Investigators say Salvador Vera was assaulted in an alleyway on 4th and I streets Monday afternoon.

To his family, Vera is a doting father to four kids, including twin baby girls. Now, he’s fighting for his life.

“We’re all concerned for the babies and his family and just his well-being ’cause it’s not fair what happened to him or to anybody to be treated that way,” said Vera’s cousin, Vero Brambila.

Brambila said her cousin has been in a medically induced coma since Monday night.

“And all I heard like a big ol’ pow. I’m like, ‘What’s happening?’ ‘Oh, some guy just got knocked out.’ And I was like, ‘What?'” said witness Sam Grabel.

Grabel said he heard what sounded like a fight around 2 p.m. Monday.

“Came over here, everybody was already gone. Took off. It was like hella quick,” Grabel told FOX40.

Grabel explained Vera was unconscious.

“Felt kind of bad. So I feel sorry for him being on the ground,” he said.

Grabel said a woman called 911. Vera was then taken to Doctors Medical Center.

“We don’t know the reason why,” Brambila said. “You never know out there at that time of day. We don’t know what happened exactly.”

Investigators with the Modesto Police Department hope the public’s help will lead to an arrest.

“After speaking with detectives they said they’ve gotten a lot of cooperation,” said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

As Vera remains in a coma, his family remains by his side, hoping for the best.

“Who knows what’s going to happen?” Brambila said. “We don’t even know if he’s gonna come out of it or anything.”

If you have any information about this case please contact the Modesto Police Department or Crime Stoppers.