Mourners Remember Knights Landing Family at Somber Vigil

KNIGHTS LANDING -- No words were spoken for much of the vigil held Tuesday for a Knights Landing family.

The words that were spoken publicly were in the form of prayers as family members, friends and coworkers prayed the rosary.

The mobile home where a mother, father and 10-year-old son died after a suspected drunken driver slammed into it Saturday night still sits in ruins.

"In no time, they're gone. I was shocked," said neighbor Lily Ybarra.

Cars continued to speed past the property where no physical barriers separate a community of mobile homes from Highway 113.

While family members were not ready to speak publicly about what happened, a GoFundMe page describes Jose Alberto Pacheco as a man with a bright smile and a personality that lightened anyone's mood. He was a humble man who helped anyone in need.

The crowdfunding page describes his wife, Ana, as a selfless, devoted mother and wife who always put her children first and cared for everyone in her family.

"She was such a great person," Ybarra said.

Both Jose and Ana were hard-working farm laborers and they put their children before themselves.

Their son, Angel, was a bright, rosy-cheeked boy who was always giggling and full of life, according to the GoFundMe page. He loved to play outdoors with his many cousins.

His surviving sister, Mariana, is hospitalized with many injuries from the crash. The GoFundMe will help with her medical costs and funeral expenses for her parents and brother.

Though they were not ready to speak publicly, it was clear the mourners had a strong faith and kind of community support that can help them through this tragic time.