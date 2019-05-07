Multiple Injuries in School Shooting in Denver Suburb

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Multiple students have been injured in a shooting at a STEM School in Highlands Ranch, a community roughly 20 miles south of Denver, according to FOX40 sister station KDVR.

According to law enforcement, two students were shot shortly before 2 p.m. local time.

Two suspects were reportedly taken into custody, KDVR reported, but there was possibly a third person involved.

Parents were asked to stay away from the school, as to not congest the scene.

This is a developing story.

