Police Believe Three UC Davis Students Were Drugged While Drinking at Bars

DAVIS -- Spending a night out with friends and having a few drinks is supposed to be fun but police say in the last three weeks such an outing provided more fright than fun for three UC Davis students.

"I don't know if it's roofies, per se, but there was obviously ... their experience was not consistent with the amount of alcohol that they had consumed," said Davis Police Lt. Paul Doroshov.

Blacking out and loss of memory are conditions investigators say prompted three young women under 25 to take themselves to Sutter Davis Hospital, each on a separate day and each after what they felt was a separate incidence of someone tampering with their drink.

As a double master's degree student at Davis, Helaine Berris has to squeeze in time to go out. She says even that will be trimmed back after hearing about what has happened.

"Guess it's just important to be aware no matter where you are, right?" Berris told FOX40.

Officers say the most recent report was filed by a woman who says she was drinking at Bistro 33 with friends last Friday before she started feeling strange.

Bistro 33's general manager hadn't heard of the reports until FOX40 told him.

"Oh, absolutely, nobody's ever said anything. The police department's never talked to us," said Robert Beebout.

Normally, Thursday would be Bistro 33's biggest night of the week. But that Friday, there was regular traffic and a private party of 200.

There's no indication the potentially tainted drink had anything to do with that event but it did create a different crowd. Beebout also said extra security was brought in that night.

The other two reported incidents from May 1 and April 17 came from customers of the G Street WunderBar. The women know each other but were partying with friends separately on days when the bar was hosting Funk Night.

The owner was drinking there himself when FOX40 caught up to him Tuesday afternoon and therefore did not want to speak about the reports on camera. He did say repeatedly that WunderBar has more security than anybody.

Raeann Davis is a health promotions specialist who works with students at UC Davis. She said the young women did the right thing by seeking treatment and making reports to police.

She also said there shouldn't be any shame in coming forward and everyone of age has the right to go out and have a few drinks.

"We always want to let folks know that if this happens to you, it's never, it's never that individual's fault," she said.

To protect yourself when heading out for a night fun that may include alcohol from a bar or served out of a kitchen at a house party, police say don't leave your drink unattended and don't accept a drink from anyone you don't know.