Rio Vista Police Release Body Camera Footage of Officer Body Slamming Woman

RIO VISTA -- Eight videos were released by the Rio Vista Police Department from a traffic stop that resulted in an officer body slamming a woman Sunday night.

A block away from their home, a couple of siblings and a brother-in-law were pulled over by Rio Vista officers. The police department reports the car was stopped due to a suspended registration. The driver, Mea Thomas, was told her vehicle would be towed and begins to argue with the officer in the videos.

In the footage, Thomas' mother, Deshaunna Payne, drives up to the scene as one of Thomas' passengers is being detained.

Payne and her daughter, Cherish Thomas, yell at the officers before they start filming the incident on their cell phones. The officers tell the two women to get back to their vehicle several times.

At one point, Cherish Thomas starts walking toward the officers and their patrol cars again to film the incident.

"Don't come close to me," an officer can be heard saying to Cherish before grabbing her arm and turning her around. "You need to go this way."

He then takes her to the ground.

"Get him off my daughter! Get him off my f------ daughter, now!" Payne yells as the other officer holds her back then grabs her arm to detain her.

Cherish Thomas faces several charges, including public intoxication. At one point, the officer holding her down says, "How much have you drank?"

Deshaunna Payne, Mea Thomas and Mychal Ivy were also arrested and later released.

The family has an attorney and wants to fight their charges. They also want the officer who slammed Cherish to face disciplinary action.

The officer who tackled Cherish has not been placed on leave, according to Rio Vista Police Chief Dan Dailey.