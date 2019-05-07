Streets Blocked Off Due to Planned Demolition at Former Marshall Hotel

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — Several blocks in downtown Sacramento have been closed off due to what police are calling “structural concerns” at a hotel that is under construction.

Several 911 calls reported loud noises coming from the site of the former Marshall Hotel on 7th Street. The sounds of crashing glass and falling debris can be heard in a video posted by Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong.

Being told debris falling is stuff that was supposed to be demolished tomorrow anyways but road closures will remain in place as a precaution pic.twitter.com/QDPnuPN3Hu — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) May 8, 2019

Capt. Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department reports a controlled, planned demolition has begun at the building. However, Wade says the demolition has become “a little more aggressive.”

Wade reports an exoskeleton that was built around the old hotel is holding up the building’s brick facade. However, most of the interior floors have already collapsed.

“It’s doing what it is intended to do right now,” Wade told FOX40.

On Wednesday, a team will bring in equipment to finish demolishing the building, according to Wade.

The old Marshal Hotel that has been under renovation for almost a year has started a controlled demolition on the interior of the building. The demo has been underway and is scheduled to be completed sometime tomorrow. Sac Fire is present as a safety precaution. pic.twitter.com/ONRocKiHL0 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 8, 2019

Capt. Leong reports L Street from 8th to 6th streets and 7th Street from J to L streets have been blocked off. Leong says the streets may not be reopened until commute hours Wednesday. Light rail will still be allowed through the area.

The fire department will have crews in place as a precaution, according to Wade.

Officials broke ground on the construction site back in October. The historic Marshall Hotel is slated to be transformed into a Hyatt Centric hotel. It will have 173 rooms and is tentatively set to open in around two years.

