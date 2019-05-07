Vegan Burger Restaurant Opens in Midtown Sacramento

Posted 1:40 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:39PM, May 7, 2019

MIDTOWN -- A new vegan burger restaurant, Burger Patch, has open in midtown at 23rd and K Street.

The restaurant owners teamed up with a local chef to create their own proprietary blends of plant-based sauces and shakes.

The restaurant founders say their menu isn't just for vegans or vegetarians -- they say it's a great step for people who are "veggie-curious" or want to skip meat every now and then.

Burger Patch has been served at The Golden 1 Center during the King's most recent season.

