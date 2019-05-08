2019 Capitol-to-Capitol Program Wraps Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The Capitol-to-Capitol 2019 program wrapped up Wednesday as the delegation of business leaders and elected officials from the Sacramento region left Washington, D.C.

"It's a beautiful thing to see. We have over 350 people here," Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Blackwood said.

The group spent the last few days meeting with leaders in Washington with the goal of advancing growth and meeting the needs of California's capital region.

"What I love most about Cap-to-Cap is you truly have a spectrum of what the Sacramento region is," Blackwood said. "You're really able to have a collaborative conversation that is weaving in all of the very diverse perspectives of our nation but carrying very distinct platforms positions that we all agree on. So that as we go home you have something the coalesces this group and conversations will continue."

Plans are already in the works for next year, as the Metro Chamber celebrates its 50th year of the Capitol-to-Capitol program.

"It is also a presidential election year. It is also the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guarantees the women’s right to vote," 2020 Metro Chamber Capitol-to-Capitol chair Kierstam DeLong said. "And I think that’s such an important opportunity for us to really carry forward a message. I think it's a good time for us to recognize the strides we’ve made in Sacramento."