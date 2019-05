California Close to Revising Sex Ed Guidance for Teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California is close to overhauling its guidance for teaching sex education in public schools, offering teachers a framework for talking to kindergartners about gender identity and discussing masturbation with middle-schoolers.

But the guidance likely won't recommend students read books that describe anal sex, bondage and other sex acts after getting hundreds of complaints from concerned parents and conservative groups.

The proposal the California State Board of Education is scheduled to consider Wednesday offers advice on teaching health topics including nutrition, injury prevention and alcohol and tobacco use. But it's the part about sex that has angered some parents and conservative groups and is expected to bring a large crowd to the meeting.

A few hundred people gathered on the state Capitol grounds in Sacramento on Wednesday morning, carrying signs that read "stop sexualizing my kids" and "respect parental rights." The crowd soon filled the lobby of the California Department of Education, with parents busily handing out snacks to occupy their children for what could be a long day. Those who could not get inside circled the building holding signs.

Patricia Reyes traveled more than 400 miles from her home in Anaheim Hills to bring her six children, who attend or have attended public schools, to Wednesday's board meeting. They included her 4-year-old daughter, Angelie, who carried a sign that read: "Protect my innocence and childhood."

"It's just scary what they are going to be teaching. It's pornography," the 45-year-old mother said. "If this continues, I'm not sending them to school."

Michele McNutt, 49, focused on the framework's attention to healthy relationships and consent, something she said is never too soon to teach her two daughters in public school, ages 11 and 9.

"Withholding medically accurate, scientific information from them actually causes more harm and does not actually protect innocence," she said while wearing a purple T-shirt that read "protect trans students." ''If you don't give kids accurate information about their own body ... how are they able to make good choices?"

California's education standards tell school districts what students should know about a particular subject at the end of every grade level. The state's curriculum framework gives teachers ideas on how to do that. The state updated its health education standards in 2008. But because of a budget crisis, state officials never gave schools a framework for how to teach them.

That could change Wednesday when the California State Board of Education is scheduled to vote on a major revision to its health education curriculum framework.

The more-than-700-page document compiled over three years does not require schools to teach anything, but it is designed to expose teachers to current research about health education and give guidance about how to teach it. It's also influenced by a 2015 state law that made California one of the first states to address LGBT issues as part of sex education.

The framework tells teachers that students in kindergarten can identify as transgender and offers tips for how to talk about that, adding "the goal is not to cause confusion about the gender of the child but to develop an awareness that other expressions exist."

"I think that people hear the word 'transgender' or 'gender identity' in guidance for kindergarten through grade three and they think the worst," said Stephanie Gregson, director of the Curriculum Frameworks and Instructional Resources Division at the California Department of Education. "It's really about civil rights issues."

The framework gives tips for discussing masturbation with middle-schoolers, including telling them it is not physically harmful, and for discussing puberty with transgender teens that creates "an environment that is inclusive and challenges binary concepts about gender."

Much of the pushback has focused not on the framework itself, but on the books it recommends students read. One suggested book for high schoolers is "S.E.X.: The All-You-Need-to-Know Sexuality Guide to Get You Through Your Teens and Twenties." It includes descriptions of anal sex, bondage and other sexual activity — depictions California Family Council President Jonathan Keller described as "obscene."

On Wednesday, State Board of Education member Feliza I. Ortiz-Licon asked the board to remove that book, and a few others, from the guidance. She said the books had "created panic" and distracted from the framework's goals, including teaching students about consent and sex trafficking.

"It's important to know the board is not trying to ban books. We're not staying that the books are bad," she said. "But the removal will help avoid the misunderstanding that California is mandating the use of these books."