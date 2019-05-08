1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Chain-Reaction Crash on Highway 12 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — First responders are at a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Fairfield on eastbound Highway 12.

The California Highway Patrol reports just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a van rear-ended a Volkswagen that was stopped at a light at Beck Avenue, causing a chain-reaction crash. In total, five cars were involved in the crash.

The driver in the Volkswagen, a Suisun City man, died. Two people, including the driver of the van, were hospitalized.

Two others were treated at the scene of the crash.

We are currently investigating a 5 vehicle traffic collision involving a fatality on Hwy 12 eastbound, at Beck Avenue. Hwy 12 at this location will be closed for approximately 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/80OUV5zs6d — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) May 8, 2019

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and the CHP says it could take around two hours to clear the scene.

