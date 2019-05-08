Father Dies, Infant and Mother Hospitalized after Crashing into Sacramento River

CLARKSBURG — A man has died and his infant and the infant’s mother have been hospitalized after their sedan crashed into the Sacramento River Wednesday night.

A CHP sergeant who is at the scene reports the black sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 160 toward Clarksburg when the car left the roadway for unknown reasons. Emergency crews found the car halfway submerged in the river.

The driver and his child were ejected from the car.

The father died from his injuries. His infant was flown to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries and the infant’s mother was also hospitalized at UC Davis with minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

38.392646 -121.514830