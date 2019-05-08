Meghan, Harry Name Baby Son Archie Harrison

Prince Harry and Meghan have named their son Archie.
Buckingham Palace says that the baby’s full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The palace made the announcement hours after the couple posed with the two-day-old for the media. He also met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the first time.
He is the queen’s eighth great-grandchild and is seventh in line to the British throne.
