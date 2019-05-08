Rose Thief Caught on Camera Outside Lodi Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- The front of Angela Augusto’s massage business is lined with bright-colored roses.

She has owned Self Matters Therapeutic Massage in Lodi for more than a decade, but on Monday morning she noticed one huge difference outside of her shop – several missing roses.

“She just left dead ones and that’s why you see that pile there,” Augusto said.

After statues were stolen from her front yard throughout the years, Augusto decided to invest in surveillance cameras.

Those cameras captured a woman pulling out a knife and cutting several roses from in front of her business.

“My cameras start going off and so I was sitting there, looking at cameras, and I saw a lady come up and take a knife out of her purse,” Augusto told FOX40.

The woman can then be seen going from bush to bush, cutting flowers.

While Augusto says she wants to know the identity of the woman seen in surveillance, she’s hoping that next time she’ll just knock on her door and ask.

“If she wanted to cheer up her day or someone else’s, or someone was sick in the hospital and she was taking them to them, I would have been happy to make her a bouquet myself,” she said.

Augusto says she has no plans to file a police report but wants to put her neighbors on alert to prevent this from happening to someone else.