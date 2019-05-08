Sacramento Zoo Says Goodbye to Beloved Giraffe “Goody”

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Zoo said goodbye to one of its beloved giraffes on Tuesday.

Gudrun, affectionately known as Goody, has been a resident at the zoo since 1999.

Goody gained national attention over the years for her custom-made shoe she wore to treat her arthritis and leg conformation issues.

As she aged, Goody received specialized treatment from the zoo as well as UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine to aid her condition.

Goody recently developed a hoof abscess and despite treatment efforts, her condition did not improve.

Her condition declined significantly and the zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize her.

“Goody lived up to her name; she was kind, cooperative and clever. Goody allowed us to work with her in amazing ways so that we could extend her time here with us and improve her quality of life,” said zoo keeper Melissa said in a statement. “She was an incredible friend and the perfect ambassador for giraffe in the wild.”