School Bus Hits Parked Cars in Elk Grove Neighborhood

ELK GROVE — A small school bus crashed into three parked cars Wednesday afternoon along Lakemont Drive in Elk Grove.

No injuries were reported.

School bus with one student on board, crashed into parked cars on Lakemont Drive in Elk Grove. One of three cars was pushed through the fence of a corner house. I’m told no injuries. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/eX61TKeFiG — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox (@RoShaddox) May 8, 2019

The force of the crash apparently pushed one of the cars through a fence.

Robert Caldron, who owns the cars, told FOX40 he was inside his home and ran out when he heard a “big bang.”

“We’ve been here close to 15 years, this is the first time this has happened,” he said. “But from the look of it, you know, it looks like he’s going way too fast for this to happen.”

It was not immediately known what led to the crash but one student was on the bus at the time.