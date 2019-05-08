Trainer Tells Bay Area Family Their Dog was Stolen in Sacramento Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A Bay Area family is desperate to find their dog after he was stolen out of his trainer's car at Howe Community Park at the end of a two-week boot camp in Sacramento.

"Bronx is our family member. The second we got him it's like he knew that he was home," said Patrick Tomas.

Tomas and his family fell hard for Bronx, a purebred American Staffordshire terrier, when he was a puppy.

Tomas found out about his dog's disappearance Sunday through a tearful video he got at home in San Bruno from the trainer.

"They f------ opened the door and they grabbed him and they put him in the car and took off, man," the trainer said in the video.

According to the trainer, two men who were smoking marijuana in the park on Sunday had asked to pet Bronx. Later, he'd left the dog in his running, unlocked car with the air conditioning on as he trained another animal.

While he refused to do an interview, the trainer sent comments to FOX40 via text.

"We are saddened and devastated. In 24 years that I've been helping people with their dogs, this has never happened before," he wrote.

The Fulton-El Camino Park District Police are investigating the theft. A report has also been filed with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The area where the dog was stolen is not covered by surveillance cameras.

With their flyers up promising thousands in reward dollars and no questions asked for the safe return of Bronx, Tomas is optimistic about the situation but realistic.

"I can't explain it, I'm lost for words. He's part of the family," he said.

If you have any information about the alleged theft you are asked to call the Fulton-El Camino Recreation and Park District.