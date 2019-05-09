2 Detained after Vehicle Crashes into American Red Cross Building

SACRAMENTO — Two people were detained Thursday after crashing into the American Red Cross building on Exposition Boulevard.

Sgt. Tess Deterding says a deputy reported trying to contact two people in a suspicious vehicle in the area of Arden and Ethan ways.

The deputy pursued the vehicle when it would not stop but had to end the chase after entering an area with heavy traffic, according to Deterding.

A short time later, deputies learned the vehicle had crashed.

The two occupants tried to run but were eventually taken into custody. Their identities have not been reported.

